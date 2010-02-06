Full service at full speed: Meet Square for Restaurants.
Stay on top of your tables.
Customize your floor plan with all the sections you need, then use it to track crucial information like covers, when a table is about to turn, or how revenue centers are performing.
Coursing that keeps chefs and servers in sync.
Tap and drag items between courses as often as guests change their minds. And with one-tap firing, holding, and preset straight-firing, your kitchen is always in sync.
Make multiple menus. Manage them all on the fly.
From breakfast to lunch and seasonal specials, create all the menus you need and swap them out in a tap. Need to make changes? Be our guest—customize menus anytime, from anywhere.
Customize just about everything.
Lay it all out exactly how you like
Set how menus appear on your restaurant POS so servers can work fast. Make changes down to the size and color of buttons, and switch between Light or Dark Mode to match your restaurant’s ambience.
Make modifiers make sense
Modify orders how people talk. Group modifiers with items and have them automatically appear as servers progress through an order, so they never miss a thing.
Assign roles and set staff permissions
Keep your restaurant POS system safe by assigning roles to your team, like server or manager. Set their level of access to your data and control what they can do.
Easy and expedited reports for every little thing.
Track sales, covers, and customers
Run reports for sales, comps and voids, covers, revenue centers, and more so you can turn customers into regulars while reducing costs.
Get data out of every dish
See data on individual server sales to find out who’s performing and who needs more training—all with your restaurant POS software.
Multiple restaurants, one account.
Whether you run one or many restaurants, manage them all from the same account. Access and update all your menus, employees, and reports—plus make bulk changes that apply to multiple locations.
Delivery and pickup is in our DNA. Accept Caviar orders starting summer 2018 in select cities.
Caviar is our very own award-winning delivery and pickup service—so we built it right into Square for Restaurants. You’ll be able to accept, fire, and dispatch orders all from the same restaurant POS tablet, and you’ll have end-to-end order, delivery, and pickup data in one place, too.
Hardware that’s nothing like your old P.O.S.
WindFall Stand Station
- Run the Square for Restaurants POS system on your iPad
- Minimize damage to your iPad from bumps and splashes
- Securely position your iPad at the server station
- Take chip cards, contactless payments, and magstripe cards
- Ethernet receipt printer, kitchen printer, and cash drawer included
- Add more accessories to suit your needs
Accept all the latest, fastest, and most secure ways to pay.
Take payments at 2.6% + 10¢ per tap, dip, or swipe. No need for a separate payments processor—the Square POS system for restaurants lets you accept payments right away.
Fast deposits on your schedule
Get funds as fast as the next business day or instantly for an additional 1% fee. Set your close of day so a full day of sales is always included in one deposit.
Secure payments, secure information
Your account includes Square Secure, a suite of security tools. There’s no extra work—you get 24/7 fraud prevention, Chargeback Management, PCI compliance, and more
Free catering contract templates
Make sure you get paid. Build Your Contract with Square helps you set expectations with your customers, avoid payment disputes, and provide a professional experience.
Setup is simple. Getting help is simpler.
Customize your account with easy-to-follow instructions, or opt for expert implementation support. Once you’re up and running, we won’t disappear: Get help whenever you need it.
Partner with an implementation expert
We want to make it painless to get started. An implementation expert can help you with menu, floor plan, and employee setup, team training, onsite technical support, and more. Starting at $600.
Ongoing 24/7 Technical Support
No matter how late (or early) it is, if you need our help, we’re here. Reach out via phone or email and we’ll get you back up and running. 24/7 Technical Support is included with your Square for Restaurants subscription.
“Square for Restaurants is robust while retaining that trademark Square elegance and hassle-free service.”Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov, CookNSolo
More ways to help you grow.
There’s a world of powerful services and software waiting for you—and your Square account unlocks them all.
Payroll
Let your team clock in and out from your point of sale, then pay them with Square Payroll. Starting at $34 per month.
Loyalty
Run a digital loyalty program to keep customers coming back. Customize everything from the way you award points to the rewards on offer. Starting at $25 per month.
Marketing
Get more business from your regulars and convert new customers to loyal guests by promoting your restaurant through email and social media campaigns. Starting at $15 per month.
Capital
For eligible Square sellers, Square Capital offers access to small business loans to manage and grow your restaurant. Buy equipment, purchase inventory, and more.*
It all integrates, too.
Sync your restaurant POS system seamlessly with restaurant management software that helps you take care of everything from increasing sales to reducing costs.
Software
- Create floor plans and track covers
- Add and customize items and modifiers
- Build menus anytime, from anywhere
- Set employee permissions and passcodes to protect your restaurant point of sale
- Generate cover, menu, labor, and revenue center reports
Hardware
- Run Square for Restaurants on an iPad
- Choose from a range of all-in-one hardware stations
- Works with contactless and chip reader
- Works with Ethernet receipt printer, kitchen printer, and cash drawer
- Add more accessories to suit your needs
Payments
- Payment processing included with your account
- Accept chip cards, contactless payments, and magstripe cards
- Pay 2.6% +10¢ per tap, dip, or swipe
- Get funds as fast as the next business day or instantly for an additional 1% fee
- Access Square Secure, a suite of fraud management and security tools
Payment processing fees apply during your 30-day free trial.
$60/mo.
Per location, includes one point of sale
2.6% + 10¢
Per tap, dip, or swipe
Add additional points of sale for $40 per month each.
